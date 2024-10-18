V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.32. 229,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,518. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $269.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.89.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

