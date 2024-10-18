V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.5% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,030,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 375.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $919.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,766. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $949.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $915.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $914.15.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

