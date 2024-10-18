V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.97.

NFLX traded up $66.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $754.55. 4,811,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $325.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $392.26 and a one year high of $756.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

