VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 1342441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

