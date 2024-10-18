VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 2.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

