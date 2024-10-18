VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MOAT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $97.37. 481,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

