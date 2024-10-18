Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is M3 Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 8.0% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.96. The company had a trading volume of 100,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,620. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

