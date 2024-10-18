Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 4.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

