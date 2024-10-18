Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Increased by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 19.7% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $129,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $61.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

