Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

