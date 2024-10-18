Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.89. The company had a trading volume of 114,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,750. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $393.71. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.47.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

