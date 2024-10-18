Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.47 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

