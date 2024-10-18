Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $604.32. 42,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,358. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

