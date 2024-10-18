Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BIV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.04. 201,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

