Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 130,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $269.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

