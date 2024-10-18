Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

