Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

BSV opened at $77.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

