Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

