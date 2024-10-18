Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Increased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.