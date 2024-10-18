Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $535.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $517.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $538.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

