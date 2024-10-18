Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 535,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $287.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

