Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Insider Dave Watts Buys 263 Shares

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts purchased 263 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($195.76).

Dave Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Dave Watts acquired 256 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($193.89).

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON VANQ opened at GBX 58.10 ($0.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.01 million, a PE ratio of -580.96 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42.61 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vanquis Banking Group

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.