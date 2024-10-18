Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 295,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 660,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,523.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,117,000 after buying an additional 793,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,800,000 after buying an additional 391,346 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

