Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Leerink Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VCYT. UBS Group started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

VCYT stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $808,462. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,462. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $658,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,844.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,141 shares of company stock worth $1,180,116. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 117.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Veracyte by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

