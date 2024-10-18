Verastem’s (VSTM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get Verastem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTM

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Verastem has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Verastem by 4,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.