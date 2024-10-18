Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,312,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Verizon Communications by 112.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,574,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $273,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,016,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $536,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,973,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $287,601,000 after buying an additional 1,916,951 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,806,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,729,000 after buying an additional 1,700,619 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. 4,417,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,371,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

