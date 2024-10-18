Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 1089170750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £764,240.00, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.08.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Recommended Stories

