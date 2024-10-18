Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 468670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERX. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $895,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,654.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $895,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,654.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,129,244 shares of company stock worth $120,754,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,791,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,929,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 2.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Vertex by 551.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 949,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 803,881 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 255.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 666,223 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 8.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 58,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

