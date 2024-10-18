Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $114.28 on Thursday. Vertiv has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after buying an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

