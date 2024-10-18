Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 1,071,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,729,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Viasat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSAT

Viasat Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 22.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 176.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in Viasat during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Viasat during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Viasat by 63.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.