Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 1.3% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $161.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.