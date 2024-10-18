Vista Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.9% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 21.8% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $175.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. The company has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

