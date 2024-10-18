Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Marriott International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

MAR stock opened at $264.57 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $265.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.99 and its 200-day moving average is $238.38. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

