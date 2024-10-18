Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $571,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

BSX stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

