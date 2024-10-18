Vista Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Paychex by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,685.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,480.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $3,674,284.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,020.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,852,685.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,480.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,870. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $142.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $144.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

