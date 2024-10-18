Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,598 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $67.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

