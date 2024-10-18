Vista Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $332.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

