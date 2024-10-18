Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,607,000 after acquiring an additional 197,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $11,129,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 129.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

In other news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,502. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

