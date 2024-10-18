Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.90 and last traded at $130.62. 1,951,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,984,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.27.
A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,488 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,358.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vistra by 315.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,096,000 after buying an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
