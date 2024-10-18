Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 27,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Vital Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company holds interest in the Gull Lake and Pennant projects located in the SW Saskatchewan area; Sullivan Lake and Baxter Lake projects located in the East Central Alberta area; the Pembina property and the Ante Creek property located in the West Central Alberta area; and Lampman and Steelman projects located in the SE Saskatchewan.

