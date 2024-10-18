Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 678672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.24 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,023,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

