WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

WaFd Stock Up 0.5 %

WAFD stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 41.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

