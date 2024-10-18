WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.
WaFd Stock Up 0.5 %
WAFD stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
WaFd Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 41.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAFD
WaFd Company Profile
WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WaFd
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.