Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after buying an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,393 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $81.23. 3,500,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,088,861. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $653.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

