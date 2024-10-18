Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.66 and last traded at $80.76. Approximately 2,457,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,085,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $653.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $270,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.