WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Shares Up 31% – What’s Next?

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 31% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $4.10. 2,923,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,819% from the average session volume of 100,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

WaveDancer Stock Up 42.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WaveDancer stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.49% of WaveDancer worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

