WAXE Price Reaches $33.42 on Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, WAXE has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.42 or 0.00049404 BTC on popular exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $272.53 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAXE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00249327 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.