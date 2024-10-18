Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 61,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 331,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Webis Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12.

Webis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.