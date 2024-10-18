WeBuy (WE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.59 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $41.59 million and approximately $54,948.46 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

