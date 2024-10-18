Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) in the last few weeks:

10/18/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.71. 750,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Shift4 Payments Inc alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,132 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after acquiring an additional 561,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.