Well Done LLC Acquires 1,846 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159,781 shares. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

